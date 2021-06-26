EUGENE, Ore. — Sanford native Rachel Schneider, who earned an Olympic berth in the 5,000 meters on Tuesday night, did not qualifying in the 10,000 meters, finishing fifth at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Olympic Trials on Saturday at Hayward Field.

Schneider, 29, finished in 31:42.92. Emily Sisson (31:03.82), Karissa Schweizer (31:16.52) and Alicia Monson (31:18.55) earn the three Olympics spots. Elise Cranny was fourth in 31:35.22.

Standish native Emily Durgin finished ninth in the race in a season’s best 32:25.45.

Schneider earned an Olympic berth by finishing third in the 5,000 in 15:29:56 on Tuesday night.

Also Saturday, South Portland native Steven Smith, fell just shy of an Olympic berth, finishing fourth in the men’s 20K racewalk. Smith finished in 1:35:54, just over a minute slower than third place finisher Emmanuel Corvera, who finished in 1:34:28. Nick Christie finished first in 1:30:48, followed by Daniel Nehneva in 1:31:59.

Nick Christie won the men’s event in 1:30.48 in 70-degree weather.

In the women’s race, Robyn Stevens made her first Olympic team at age 38, finishing course in 1:35.13. Stevens retired from the sport in 2004 but returned five years ago.

