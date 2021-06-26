Portland Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s Riverton neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Several shots were fired on Riverton Drive, according to police, citing a report that came in at about 7:20 a.m. The incident involved two or three vehicles, and no one was injured.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

