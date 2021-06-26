Portland Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s Riverton neighborhood on Saturday morning.
Several shots were fired on Riverton Drive, according to police, citing a report that came in at about 7:20 a.m. The incident involved two or three vehicles, and no one was injured.
More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Engineering report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
-
Nation & World
U.K. health minister resigns after breaching coronavirus rules
-
Nation & World
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Braves pitcher Soroka tears Achilles again
-
Sports
Lightning vs. Canadiens in 1st all-East Cup final since 1980