SOCCER

Denmark advanced to the quarterfinals at Euro 2020 by beating Wales 4-0 on Saturday in Amsterdam, getting two goals from Kasper Dolberg.

Dolberg, who was given his first start of the tournament by Denmark Coach Kasper Hjulmand, scored in each half. Joakim Maehle added a third goal in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite got the fourth in injury time.

The Danes will next play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Baku, Azerbaijan, next Saturday.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour’s first Norwegian winner after he opened up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.

Hovland already has two PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.

Jorge Campillo is in second place at 14 under, with Darren Fichardt one shot further back.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: World champion Julian Alaphilippe won the crash-marred opening stage, surging ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, France.

Alaphilippe crossed the line with an eight-second lead over Michael Matthews. Last year’s overall runner-up, Primoz Roglic, took third.

Four-time champion Chris Froome was in a massive high-speed crash about 10 kilometers from the end and crossed the finish line more than 14 minutes behind Alaphilippe. Froome missed the last two Tours after a crash in June 2019 threatened to end his career.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: John Hunter Nemechek beat boss Kyle Busch down the stretch and raced to his fifth Truck Series victory this season, earning bragging rights for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Pocono Raceway.

Nemechek, who dropped down from a full-time ride last year in the Cup Series, beat Busch off the final restart with six laps left in the 60-lap race. Busch finished second, followed by Austin Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Austin Hill.

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria.

The Red Bull driver was timed in 1:03.841 on his third qualifying lap to beat Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas by .194.

With Bottas getting a three-place grid penalty because of a pit-lane incident in Friday’s practice, Verstappen will share the front row with defending champion Lewis Hamilton, who trailed his Mercedes teammate by .032.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Jelena Ostapenko and Alex de Minaur tuned up for Wimbledon by winning their first grass-court titles, in Eastbourne, England.

Ostapenko collected her first WTA trophy since 2019 and fourth overall by beating Anett Kontaveit, 6-3, 6-3.

De Minaur, the men’s No. 2 seed, rallied past No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

BAD HOMBURG OPEN: Angelique Kerber won her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in Bad Homburg Open, Germany.

TRACK AND FIELD

JAMAICAN TRIALS: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to victory in the 100 meters at the Jamaican national championships and will head to Tokyo in search of her third Olympic gold medal.

Fraser-Pryce ran the final Friday night in 10.71 seconds. The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce won her fourth world title in the 100 in 2019, two years after having a son, Zyon. She is the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, and won bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 85-74 in Arlington, Texas.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »