“Just finished Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Is this Anything?’, a book of his stand-up comedy over the years. Each chapter is a decade. I found the teens, the last decade that went into the COVID issues, the funniest. Also, just started re-reading Jack Kerouac’s ‘On the Road,’ tales of his cross-country treks and the characters he meets along the way.” —LARRY JAMIESON, Portland
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic and its ripple effects recede in Maine. Was it a need to escape, a need to dig deeper? Something else? Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
