It’s strawberry season, and what a balm their warm, red sweetness is in the sun. This week’s poem, by Frank Freeman, celebrates both those berries and a sublime collective joy in plucking them up together. I love how this poem moves along in a delighted stream-of-consciousness, and how it ends – in deep and simply – expressed gratitude.

Freeman’s poetry has been published in The Aroostook Review, The Axe Factory, The New York Quarterly, SN Review and Tiger’s Eye, and his book reviews have been published widely. Freeman grew up in Texas, Connecticut and California, received a bachelor’s degree in English from Texas A&M and a master’s in English from Northeastern University. He lives in Saco with his wife and four children.

Picking Strawberries With My Children In A Gentle Rain

By Frank Freeman

Whoever made all this, I think,

while picking the bright red seeded fruit

amid the glistening leaves, rain

trickling down my neck, my children

gloriously proclaiming, look

how many we’ve picked and how

it’s okay if black dirt clings

to the strawberries, you can wash

the dirt off, me picking

and piling them in my rolled-up

sweatshirt, amazed at how excited we all are,

looking forward to strawberry rhubarb

pie (I’ve also sliced off five crisp stalks

of rhubarb, the elephant-ear leaves

of which the children have warned me,

more than once, are poisonous), whoever

made all this sure has a powerful

streak of good.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Picking Strawberries With My Children in a Gentle Rain,” copyright by Franklin Freeman, was published in Axe Factory (2014). It appears by permission of the author.

