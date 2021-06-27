Re: “Bill Nemitz: Neo-Nazis moving to northern Maine? Say it ain’t so” (June 18):
I read with disgust, then humor the idea that racists from Texas might be planning to move to Maine. There’s nothing Mainers hate more than tourists bringing their drama with them.
As a native who grew up in western Maine and was frequently tormented by my “peers,” I can tell you that the hateful don’t stop at race or even religion – all else being equal, they will find something that sets you apart. How much money do you and your family have? How smart are you? Any physical or mental challenges? Maybe they just don’t like your hair.
The first time these “flatlanders” have their Cowboys flags go missing, or are laughed at for their clothing or accents, maybe they’ll understand just a tiny bit better what it means to be a minority.
Yes, Maine is pretty white, especially in February. If it were some sort of racist paradise, however, there would be many more people living here than there are. It appears that the hateful may have a higher tolerance for diversity than they have for the cold.
Eric Taylor
Brunswick
