I have read and seen the story about the state paying people to go back to work. That is bull!
Why can’t they pay the people who have worked through this entire pandemic as a “thank you” for keeping the essential businesses going? I am sure that the people who were out of work were thankful for the grocery stores and big-box stores being open for them to spend their extra $300 a week in.
I say we take the federal stimulus away, like other states, and use the money to help the struggling small businesses!
Unemployment was established as a lifeline for people who are out looking for work and between jobs, not as a sugar daddy for those who don’t want to work.
Tony Townsend
Porter
