FALMOUTH – After a long and good life, Betty passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021. She was 94. She will be missed by all who knew her. Betty was born in Sherman and grew up in Benedicta, Maine with her parents Marie and Richard Robinson and siblings Eugene, Freeman “Tim”, and Tom who are deceased, and is survived by sisters Patricia Guiggey, Ethel Johnson and Mary Maxwell.

Betty moved to Portland at 17 after graduating from St Benedicts as valedictorian in her class of one, as her husband would brag, and pursued her education earning her RN at Mercy School of Nursing. It was at that time that she met her husband Edmond Beaulieu and married in 1948. They were together for 66 years.

They spent their days raising four children in Portland, working hard and enjoying times at Sebago Lake and Pleasant Mt. Betty spent some years working with her husband Ed in the family business, Springers Jewelers. They eventually moved to Cumberland Foreside and then Falmouth spending many winters in Vero Beach, Fla. She spoke about what a good life they had with their very good friends.

Besides her sisters Betty leaves her four children, Richard Beaulieu and wife Nancy, Margaret Neilson and husband Robert, Mary Palman and husband Gary and Julie Joyce and husband Richard; her grandchildren Lilly Mullen and husband John, Zoe Beaulieu, Eddie Beaulieu and wife Louisa, Amelia Knowles and husband Andrew, Michael Neilson and wife Carolyn, Hannah Rock and husband Jay, Kate Landry and husband Tim, John Palman and wife Katie, and Richard, Madeleine and Isabella Joyce. She has 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates and thanks the staff at Falmouth House who helped care for her in her last few months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday July 9, 2021 at Holy Martyr’s Catholic Church, Rt. 88 in Falmouth, with family greeting Relatives and friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the mass.

To share memories of Betty or to leave the family an online condolence, please visitwww.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to:

PSL Services/Strive at

pslstrive.kindful.com or

PSL/Strive

28 Foden Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

