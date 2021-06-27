YARMOUTH – Roger N. Vaughan Jr. was born Nov. 9, 1941 in West Stewartstown, N.H.

He graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1960. He owned Gray Pharmacy and later worked for CVS. He was a beloved husband and avid car and motorcyclist.

Roger was diagnosed in March and died April 3, 2021 at Maine Medical Center from acute AM leukemia and acute arterial stenosis. Roger was buried at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth, Maine.

He is survived by wife Charlene Loughlin Vaughan, sister Vesta Vaughan Rand, sister Marjorie Vaughan, son Scott Vaughan and wife Rachel and grandson Eli, step-daughter Heidi-Anne Shephard and husband Eugene and stepgrandson Enzo, stepson Peter Loughlin and wife Lora and stepgrandchildren Ty, Zoe and Colby.

