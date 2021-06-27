FALMOUTH — Chad Ramey had never won a professional golf tournament before this weekend. That changed on Sunday afternoon.
Ramey, 28, shot a bogey-free 68 to capture a one-shot victory in the inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club. Ramey earned $108,000 for winning the Korn Ferry Tour event, finishing at at 16-under par for the 72-hole tournament.
Joshua Creel, who had Sunday’s low round of 7-under 64, was second at 15 under. Steve Lewton and Seth Reeves were tied for third at 14 under, while Cameron Young, Nicolas Echavarria, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Spencer Levin and Jim Knous were tied for fifth at 13 under.
Ramey, a native of Fulton, Mississippi, went into final round with a one-shot lead. On Sunday he carded three birdies, took the lead for good with a birdie on 13, and parred the rest of the holes to hold off the field.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Portland police charge man in gas station robbery
-
Sports
Kyle Busch breaks through Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Nelly Korda claims first major title, moves to No. 1 in world
-
Sports
Ramey earns one-shot victory at Live and Work in Maine Open
-
Local & State
Distracted driving may have caused head-on collision in New Gloucester
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.