Chad Ramey acknowledges the crowd at Falmouth Country Club after winning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open on Sunday. It was Ramey’s first professional golf victory. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

FALMOUTH — Chad Ramey had never won a professional golf tournament before this weekend. That changed on Sunday afternoon.

Ramey, 28, shot a bogey-free 68 to capture a one-shot victory in the inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club. Ramey earned $108,000 for winning the Korn Ferry Tour event, finishing at at 16-under par for the 72-hole tournament.

Joshua Creel, who had Sunday’s low round of 7-under 64, was second at 15 under. Steve Lewton and Seth Reeves were tied for third at 14 under, while Cameron Young, Nicolas Echavarria, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Spencer Levin and Jim Knous were tied for fifth at 13 under.

Ramey, a native of Fulton, Mississippi, went into final round with a one-shot lead. On Sunday he carded three birdies, took the lead for good with a birdie on 13, and parred the rest of the holes to hold off the field.

