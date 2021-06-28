The Brunswick Rotary Club has announced the return of Games on the Mall on July 4. In conjunction with the town of Brunswick and the Brunswick Downtown Association, the games take place 10-11:30 a.m. for Brunswick-area kids of all ages on the town mall.

Participation in traditional races and games is free. Events include relay games, three-legged races, a pie-eating contest, wheelbarrow races, sack races and a watermelon-eating contest. There will be ribbon awards for the winners. Water, popsicles, oranges and juice will be provided. Garbage to Garden is the composting sponsor for this event and will be providing a composting container.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and all those participating and attending the event are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

