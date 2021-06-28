On the For the People Act, Sen. Angus King voted “yes.” Sen. Susan Collins, once again demonstrating that her token “bipartisanship” does not extend to matters of principle, voted “no.”
The explanation the Party of Trump has provided for its opposition to countering its craven efforts at voter suppression is that it would impose federal dictates on the states’ constitutional duty to conduct elections. Given that logic, then repeal of the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th amendments is in order. And, if the Supreme Court had not already decimated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, that landmark, too, should be revoked.
As pointed out by congressional scholar Norman Ornstein, “states’ rights” was the clarion call for segregationists such as James Eastland, George Wallace and Richard Russell, who rabidly opposed such measures as the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The common ground between that time and the present is the attempt to deny people of color the right to fully exercise their rights as American citizens.
In life and in history, one is measured by the company one keeps. Susan Collins should feel nothing but shame to be in league with the likes of Strom Thurmond instead of Margaret Chase Smith.
Joe Wagner
Lyman
