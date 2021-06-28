What is so difficult for Mr. Martin Jones to recognize that it is not so important what percentage of all federal income tax the top 1 percent pay? (“Press Herald editorial repeats tax misconceptions” June 22) But what matters is the percentage of their income that they pay.

If you’re making several hundred million dollars a year, and you are only paying 1 or 2 percent of that in taxes, you are keeping 98 percent of your income. If a single person is making $100,000 a year and takes the standard deduction, his/her tax rate is 15 percent, thus, keeping 85 percent of their income. A big difference.

Deborah Napier
Portland

