What is so difficult for Mr. Martin Jones to recognize that it is not so important what percentage of all federal income tax the top 1 percent pay? (“Press Herald editorial repeats tax misconceptions” June 22) But what matters is the percentage of their income that they pay.
If you’re making several hundred million dollars a year, and you are only paying 1 or 2 percent of that in taxes, you are keeping 98 percent of your income. If a single person is making $100,000 a year and takes the standard deduction, his/her tax rate is 15 percent, thus, keeping 85 percent of their income. A big difference.
Deborah Napier
Portland
