NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, Jose Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and the Los Angeles Angels beat the troubled New York Yankees 5-3 Monday night.

Ohtani was 0 for 9 in his previous appearances at Yankee Stadium, all three years ago. The two-way sensation connected for a 117.2 mph drive to right off Michael King (0-4) in a two-run first that also included Jared Walsh’s RBI double.

The home run was the major league-leading 26th for Ohtani, who is slated to pitch Wednesday night. He tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead, one ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr.

Suarez (3-1) entered in the second after Bundy allowed Gio Urshela’s tying home run and Miguel Andujar’s single. With sweat dripping off the bill of his cap, Bundy stepped back off the mound, bent over and vomited on the 90-degree night.

Suarez allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one in his longest big league outing in two years.

Steve Cishek pitched a one-hit eighth, and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Los Angeles won its second straight following a five-game skid.

The Yankees lost three games in Boston last weekend, getting swept for the third time in four weekends, and are on their fourth four-game losing streak this season. New York went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and is 17-24 against the AL East and 24-14 against all other teams.

INDIANS 13, TIGERS 5: Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland beat visiting Detroit.

Ramirez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2) and the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with a season high in runs and hits (19).

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list. Eddie Murray is next with 504.

Staked to a healthy, early lead, Indians rookie Eli Morgan (1-2) held the Tigers in check for five innings to get his first big league win.

Hedges added three RBI and Amed Rosario had three hits for Cleveland, which pulled within two games of AL Central-leading Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 0: Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elias Diaz homered and Colorado beat visiting Pittsburgh.

Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep fly ball to the center-field warning track.

The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Four Colorado relievers worked an inning each, with Daniel Bard getting the last three outs for his 11th save in 16 chances.

REDS 12, PHILLIES 4: Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Cincinnati beat visiting Philadelphia.

Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer.

NATIONALS 8, METS 4: Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, as Washington won at home.

Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.

Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.

The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 – their only winning record this year was after their season opener – and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. Schwarber has powered the team’s surge, setting a franchise record for home runs in any month with his 15 homers in June.

Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4. Gerardo Parra also homered for Washington, his first since rejoining the team on June 20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »