BANGOR — A man who led police on a chase topping 100 mph across two counties is facing numerous charges, police say.

It began when Chad Delano, 31, of Florida and Maine, led Piscataquis Sheriff’s Office deputies and police from Dexter and Newport on a high-speed chase on Sunday.

Delano then declined to stop for a Maine State Police trooper at about 3:40 p.m. on Route 2 in Etna and sped away in a sport utility vehicle, state police said in a statement.

At one point, the motorist stopped, entered a home in Stetson and then departed with a stolen vehicle, police said.

The man tried to steal another car, in Bangor, after the vehicle was disabled by spike mats, police said.

The man had two outstanding warrants and faces new charges including eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, burglary and theft, police said. It was not clear Monday if he had an attorney.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: