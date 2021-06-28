Scarborough Pulbic Library will host a virtual conversation with Matt Cost on Wednesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. In addition to discussing his selection as a 2021 Read ME author, we’ll hear about his path to becoming a published author, the nuances of researching and writing mysteries versus historical fiction, and the creation of the fictional town Port Essex featured in his upcoming release Wolfe Trap, the first installment in his new Clay Wolfe mystery series. Cost is the author of the Goff Langdon Mainely Mystery Series as well as historical fiction, including “I am Cuba: Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution” and the forthcoming “Love in a Time of Hate: New Orleans During Reconstruction.” Register for the Zoom link at scarboroughlibrary.org/events

The Scarborough Public Library has joined 70+ libraries across Maine this summer to participate in Read ME, a statewide summer read offered in partnership with Maine State Library and the Maine Humanities Council.

Both books are recommended by Gerry Boyle, author of the Jack McMorrow mystery series.

“Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains” by Kerri Arsenault and “Mainely Power,” first in the series of the Goff Langdon Mainely Mysteries by Matt Cost.

The June 4 Radio Show Kick-off on Maine Calling was recorded.

Zoom links for two statewide author talks are available at: mainehumanities.org/read-me

July 15: Kerry Arsenault at 6 p.m. and Aug 19: Matt Cost at 6 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: