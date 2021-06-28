Free community meal – Wednesday, July 7, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take out will also be available.
Curbside Souper Supper – Friday, July 10, 5-6 p.m. and every second and fourth Fridays of the month. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Masks and social distancing. Free to all, smary.org.
Eat in or takeout bean supper – 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Acacia Lodge, Route 136, Durham.
