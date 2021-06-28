Westbrook police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen by family more than a week ago.
Terry Tucker Jr., 32, was seen at a local store last Thursday, but his family hasn’t seen or been in contact with him since Sunday, June 20.
Tucker is white, with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and blue Nike sneakers, according to police.
Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Westbrook police at (207) 854-0644.
