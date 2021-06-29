Comfort Suites on Route 1 in Freeport was host to a carbon monoxide leak Tuesday that sent at least one family among the motel’s guests to the hospital.
The incident was first reported Monday to the Freeport Fire Department’s business line, which is unmonitored, according to Freeport Fire Chief Charlie Jordan, who was at the scene Tuesday morning. He said he received the message early Tuesday.
In all, four local emergency teams responded, he said: Freeport, Yarmouth, Brunswick and Topsham. As of about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews were checking hotel guests for symptoms of poisoning.
“This was to check the people out, because we had one family who tested high for CO levels,” Jordan said.
That unidentified family of two adults and one child was transported to Mid Coast Hospital, he said.
One area inside the hotel was tested to have 675 parts per million of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can displace oxygen in the blood if inhaled and cause victims to become unconscious and eventually die of oxygen deprivation.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, most people will not experience any ill effects from prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide at levels up to 70 parts per million — although those with heart conditions might experience chest pain. At levels above 70 parts per million, exposure may produce symptoms such as headache, fatigue and nausea. Concentrations above 150 to 200 parts per million may cause disorientation, unconsciousness, and death.
This story will be updated.
