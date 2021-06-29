CONCORD, N.H. — A man has pleaded guilty to using a boy’s Social Security number to open credit card accounts and get loans to buy a snowmobile, motorcycle and cars, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said.
Credit reports showed that the accounts were opened between December 2016, when the boy was 7, and August 2019, when he was 10, the office said Monday in a statement. The boy’s legal guardian reported the activity to Rochester police in July 2020.
The man, who is from Maine, obtained over $227,000 in money and property that he should not have received, the office said.
He pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 7. Lawyers are agreeing to a three-year probation sentence with 18 months served under home confinement, according to a plea agreement.
The man has started paying back the money; he still owes about $102,000, the agreement said.
