Maine reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were no additional deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 25.1, compared to 34.9 a week ago and 192.9 a month ago. During the pandemic’s peak in mid-January, Maine was often topping 600 new cases per day.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,021 cases of COVID-19, and 858 deaths.

On the vaccination front, 775,491 people in Maine have received their final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 57.7 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.

To try to further boost vaccination rates, Maine has launched a sweepstakes called “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” where the winner, to be announced on July 4, will receive $1 for every person in Maine with at least one shot. The deadline to register is midnight Wednesday.

Through Monday, 285,452 people had signed up for the sweepstakes. Only those who have received at least one dose are eligible for the prize.

However, immunizations in Maine have slowed to a crawl, with 8,816 doses given in the most recent week, through Monday, compared to 19,699 the previous week. In late April, when Mainers were clamoring for shots, the state was giving about 85,000 to 90,000 weekly.

Meanwhile, the Maine Hospital Association is advocating for the state to mandate that all health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, once federal regulators give full approval for the vaccines.

The vaccines currently in use – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – were approved in 2020 and early 2021 by the FDA under an emergency use authorization. Studies showed the vaccines worked – and have worked safely and effectively as they’ve been given to millions of people worldwide starting in December.

The full approval process takes longer, but the vaccines were given the green light by the FDA for emergency use because of the worldwide pandemic.

Health care worker vaccination data published by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention last week shows wide variations in vaccination rates among the state’s hospitals and nursing homes.

