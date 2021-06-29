Swimmers in Midcoast Maine will have more chances to make a splash this summer than they did a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was near its height.

The local public pools are open with fewer restrictions, including no masks.

“Our pools have no restrictions and are open at full capacity,” said Brian ‘Sponge’ Savage, aquatic director for the Bath Area Family YMCA. “Swimmers can pick a schedule suitable to them and walk in.”

Last summer, pool guests had to follow a set of rules, including social distancing and wearing masks when entering the pool area. In addition, indoor pools were limited to single swimming lanes without free or open swim times. Now, nearly all these rules have been removed and restrictions are lifted.

In May, Maine Gov. Janet Mills lifted COVID 19 restrictions for the state. All capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings were eased.

Savage said he is optimistic about the summer ahead. “Our pools are almost full every day. It is a good opportunity for us to increase our membership considering we had a decline last year,” Savage said.

The center is offering splash ball and water polo classes for children ages 6-9 every Monday until Aug 12.

At the Wiscasset Community Center, swimmers can expect similar measures from last year. That includes social distancing and capacity limits.

“The lap pool and alcove pool are still available by reservation, numbers for lap pool swimming are still at 3 per lane, socially distanced,” said aquatics director Lori LaPointe. “At present, we are allowing only 20-25 people at a time in the pool. If you are calling to reserve lap lanes and you have two or three people, you can swim in the same lane when space is limited or to conserve space for others.”

The alcove pool is being increased to 12 people at one time, this means that there could be 2 or 3 separate groups of people in the alcove at one time, sharing the space, while maintaining social distancing.

“Necessary safety precautions are in place in the pool area,” LaPointe said. “As per CDC guidelines, pool equipment and other items are disinfected before being given to the next user and are kept separate from ones that have not yet been cleaned.”

While all bathrooms are open and available for use, the indoor locker rooms will be closed for the season, said LaPointe.

Meanwhile, Coffin Pond, which is owned and operated by the town of Brunswick, was opened to the public last week. The pond will remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, swimming is allowed inside a fenced area and only when lifeguards are on duty, according to the town’s website.

“There are no restrictions as such at the pond area. Just in case if the public wants to maintain social distancing, there is enough room near the pond for people to spread and sit,” said Tom Farrell, director of Brunswick Parks and Recreation.

A survey conducted by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance found that 52% of Americans worry about COVID -19 at public pools, and among that group, 82% are concerned about large crowds at the pool.

However, the CDC states that there is no evidence COVID-19 can spread to people through pool water, and proper operation and disinfection of pools should kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

