NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York’s star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.

Judge and Sanchez each homered as New York set a season high for runs.

The Yankees hadn’t scored at least 10 runs since April 30, and this was just their second time in double digits. They remain 7 1/2 games back of the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

Ohtani cleared the right-field fence with a pair of scorching, low drives that pushed his major league-most total to 28 – two ahead of Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ohtani, on pace for 57 homers, also hit a ball to the warning track that was caught in the seventh. He grounded out to first for the last out of the game.

The two-way Japanese sensation has connected 11 times in 13 games, and he’s expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday night when he takes his first turn on the Yankee Stadium mound.

If Ohtani does pitch and bat second as planned, he’ll become the second player – and first since Babe Ruth in 1933 – to start on the mound and hit in the top half of the batting order for a game in the Bronx.

BLUE JAYS 9, MARINERS 3: Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and Toronto beat Seattle at Buffalo, New York.

The Blue Jays had 15 hits – with all nine starters getting at least one – in the opener of the three-game series, winning for the eighth time in nine games. It’s the 35th game in which Toronto had at least 10 hits, matching Houston for the most in the majors.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3: Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and Philadelphia held on to beat visiting Miami.

Connor Brogdon and Jose Alvarado walked the bases loaded in the eighth and a run scored on Alvarado’s wild pitch. Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer off Alvarado in the ninth before the hard-throwing lefty settled down and got the final three outs.

METS 4, BRAVES 3: James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and New York won at Atlanta.

Morton had pitched 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before McCann took him deep into the seats in left-center with no outs to make it 3-all. Minter (1-3) entered and gave up a one-out double to pinch-hitter Jose Peraza and a two-out single by Lindor to put the Mets up 4-3.

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off New York starter Tylor Megill for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who fell 5 games back in the division.

ROCKIES 8, PIRATES 0: German Marquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning in Colorado’s win at Denver.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum.

Tom reached when he lined an 0-1 knuckle-curve into right field. Michael Perez then grounded into a double play and Adam Frazier grounded out.

Before that, Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, RAYS 3: Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and Washington won at home to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901. He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ batting order on June 8.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill’s first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run – all in June.

Schwarber’s 16 home runs this month are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa’s 20 in 1998.

Schwarber is batting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBI.

