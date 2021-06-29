Farm Credit East recently announced the promotion of Shannon Webber as branch manager of its Auburn office.

A native of Topsham, Webber’s family owns and operates a more than 75-acre vegetable and fruit farm in Topsham and Bowdoinham. She began working for Farm Credit as a loan officer in 2005 and has managed a growing loan portfolio and taken on increasing leadership responsibilities during her tenure.

“Growing up around agriculture and with my family still very involved in ag, I have a deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication that it takes to operate Maine’s natural resource-based businesses,” said Webber. “I look forward to continuing to work with Maine’s agriculture, forest products and commercial fishing industries to help them succeed with the support that Farm Credit gives to the ag community.”

Farm Credit East is a member-owned agricultural lender and financial services provider serving seven Northeast states, including Maine.

