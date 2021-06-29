Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets has announced its partnership with Bath Housing through the federation’s Bumper Crop program.

The program is meant to support local farms and farmers’ markets as well as those in the workforce who want access to healthy local food options. Through Bumper Crop, Maine employers can give employees vouchers to redeem on healthy food at over 40 farmers’ markets across Maine.

This summer, Bath Housing is giving vouchers to their employees to redeem on fresh, locally grown food at Maine farmers’ markets.

“This is a great way for Bath Housing to support local farms and give back to our wonderful employees,” Bath Housing Executive Director Debora Keller said. “As an organization, we have prioritized food security, community gardens and connections to the local food network – and this is a logical extension of that priority. Through this, our employees can take advantage of the abundance of farmers’ markets in Maine. This program helps make that connection.”

Employers only pay for the value of the vouchers that are redeemed at the farmers’ markets. During the 2020 pilot season, with three employers, over $10,000 in vouchers were redeemed.

From surveys, the federation learned that 60% of shoppers reported increased fruit and vegetable consumption because of the program, and 60% also claim that the program led to them shopping more often at farmers’ markets. In total, the pilot program led to over $50,000 in extra sales for local farmers.

Visit mainefarmersmarkets.org for more information.

