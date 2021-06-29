Brady Afthim of Windham High School was named as the Gatorade Maine Baseball Player of the Year for 2020-21 on Tuesday.

The 6-foot 185-pound senior right hander and catcher had a 3-2 record with an 0.67 ERA, striking out 94 and walking four in 41 2/3 innings. He also hit .473 with three home runs, scoring 17 runs with an OPS of 1.288 this spring.

The award, which recognizes one winner in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, also acknowledged Afthim carried a B average in the classroom.

Afthim signed a national letter of Intent to play at the University of Connecticut this fall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous