SANFORD — After administering an estimated 39,000 COVID-19 vaccination shots since its official opening March 2, the York County mass vaccine clinic in Sanford has closed its doors — but those at the helm of the operation say there is a vaccination team on standby should there be demand.

York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves said he made the the decision to close the center at Sanford’s Center for Shopping because the number of those stopping by for vaccines had dwindled significantly.

“We’ve been seeing a steady decline in the last couple of weeks,” said Cleaves. He said he talked to Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah about the situation – the CDC is a partner in the vaccine center as has been Southern Maine Health Care — before making the decision to close.

Figures show that on that last evening, only seven vaccines were administered between 5 and 8 p.m. There were 17 vaccines administered from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26, and 13 on the evening of Thursday, June 24, said Deputy EMA Director Megan Arsenault on Wednesday.

The clinic’s capacity was about 1,000 vaccines a day, and there was much demand until recently. In April for example, the number of vaccines administered varied from about 750 to 950 per day, according to SMHC spokeswoman Allison Kenty.

“We’re sad to close,” Arsenault said, but noted but Southern Maine Health Care and York Hospital are offering vaccines through their primary care offices.

The clinic had been operating full time, including at least one weekend day each week, since it opened. In June, hours changed to two evenings a week and a weekend morning — with the evening hours presenting a more convenient time for vaccine seekers who found it difficult to attend a daytime clinic.

Cleaves said York County EMA stands ready to provide vaccine clinics on a smaller scale, perhaps at community events, schools and business venues.

York County commissioners leased the 30,000 square foot storefront in February. The lease was to run through December, but the terms allowed for early withdrawal. Expenses, including the building lease at about $30,000 a month, plus supplies and personnel, are reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The clinic was staffed by medical professionals and volunteers — lots of them. In February, Cleaves estimated it would take 50 people a day to operate the clinic.

“We’re overwhelmed by the volunteers who came out to help,” said Arsenault. “Some volunteered a handful of times, some every week, some responded on short notice. We’ve had great community support. The community and volunteers coming together was one of the most rewarding aspects.”

Anne Malkasian, who retired from a career in health care, spoke about her decision to pitch in during an April interview at the clinic. She started volunteering as soon as the clinic opened.

“I love how everyone is charged and energized and happy to be here,” she said that day. “Everyone’s so positive.”

Receiving a vaccine gave area residents a sense of relief and safety after dealing with the presence of coronavirus in Maine and across the country and the world – and doing their best to stay away from it — for a year.

On March 2 , Mary Rich of Waterboro was the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the center, administered by Kennebunk Fire and Rescue paramedic David Garriepy. Her husband, Chuck, was second in the chair.

“It was the best shot I ever had,” said Mary, who minutes after the vaccine was administered, said she was feeling a lot better about the future. After receiving the first shot, Mary and Chuck were looking ahead to their second vaccine so they could they have a little more freedom — to spend time with their 5-year-old great—grandniece, or simply go out and have a meal in a favorite restaurant.

According to figures by the Maine CDC, about 57.5 percent of York County’s estimated 207,600 residents had received their final COVID -19 vaccination shots as of June 29. The CDC’s county listings do not show the percentage of vaccines given to those in the eligible population, but statewide as of June 29, 66.3 percent of the eligible population — those 12 and older — had received a final vaccine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: