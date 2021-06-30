Maine reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the Mills administration’s pandemic state of civil emergency is set to end.

Gov. Janet Mills will hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. today, the last of 190 regular briefings on the pandemic. Mills will be joined by Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, and Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,033 cases and 858 deaths. There were no additional deaths reported Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 24.4, compared to 30.4 a week ago and 181.7 a month ago.

Vaccinations continue, although at a slower pace. Through Wednesday, 785,115 people in Maine had received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccines, representing 58.4 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.

Because of the state’s high rate of vaccination, COVID-19 cases are under much better control, Shah said Tuesday on Maine Public’s “Maine Calling” radio show.

“A year ago, COVID mostly controlled us. But now the tables have turned,” he said.

The state of emergency, in effect for 15 months, will end Wednesday. The emergency declaration gave the Mills administration sweeping powers to enact public health measures such as mandatory masking, gathering and indoor capacity limits, rules for operating schools and other restrictions. Those restrictions have already been repealed, except for federal rules requiring masks when taking public transportation and in airports and on airplanes.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: