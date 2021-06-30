AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to open casinos or other gambling businesses on their tribal lands.

The bill, approved by the Legislature earlier in June, would have ended years of state government opposition to allowing tribes in Maine to open casinos as a means of economic development.

In a lengthy, four-page veto message, Mills details her efforts to repair the state’s frayed relationship with the Wabanaki, whose tribes include the Maliseet, the Micmac, the Passamaquoddy and the Penobscot.

But Mills said the bill, which would have restored federal gaming rights that were stripped from the tribes in a 1980 law that settled a land dispute between the tribes and the state, was fraught with problems.

“This bill provides no predictability or meaningful limitations on where tribal gaming may occur, or on the size of the size of each facility,” Mills wrote. “The tribal gaming facilities that the legislation would authorize could be large or small, anything from a grand casino to a few slot machines in a convenience store, and the State and adjacent non-tribal communities would have little or no influence over their placement. ”

Mills said Maine’s two existing casinos, in Bangor and Oxford, which are owned and operated by private companies based outside of Maine and were approved by voters in statewide referenda, did not gain support or approval until details of their locations and operations were vetted publicly.

“Maine’s existing casinos were approved only when it was clearly understood where they would be located, what they would look like, and whether there was strong local support for them to open,” she wrote.

Mills also wrote that she had asked that the bill be withdrawn so the state could work with the tribes on gaming legislation that she could support, but supporters press ahead with the legislation.

The bill, which was passed in the early morning hours of June 17, received strong bipartisan support in the Legislature and was approved in the House on a vote of 97-40 and in the Senate on a vote of 22-13. But neither vote reaches the two-thirds threshold that would be needed to override the veto.

The gambling legislation was carved out of another bill that has been carried over to the 2022 legislative session that seeks to make a series of 22 changes to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. If enacted, the changes would restore much of the sovereignty that tribal leaders say they lost 40 years ago.

The 1980 law ended a legal battle over ownership of roughly two-thirds of Maine’s land while providing the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians with $81.5 million to purchase about 300,000 acres and invest in their communities.

But the settlement also led to decades of jurisdictional fights and sovereignty disputes over environmental regulation, fishing rights – and gambling.

Tribes in Maine have repeatedly tried and failed to win approval from voters or legislators to open casinos. Yet even as Maine voters rejected tribal attempts to open casinos, they approved two separate referendum questions that led to the creation of the Hollywood Casino in Bangor and Oxford Casino in western Maine.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: