Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by Pasadena (Calif.) police after a woman obtained a temporary protective order following an alleged assault earlier this year, a police spokesman said Tuesday night.

The attorney representing Bauer’s accuser said the woman filed for the order “as a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (our client) suffered severe physical and emotional pain.”

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” the woman’s attorney, Marc Garelick, said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post after TMZ first reported the allegations Tuesday night. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”

Bauer’s attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement denying the allegations as “baseless” and “defamatory” and claimed that any physicality between Bauer and his accuser was part of a “consensual sexual relationship.”

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (his accuser) beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show (his accuser) repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters,” read the statement from Fetterolf, who also serves as Bauer’s agent. “In the days following their second and final encounter, (his accuser) shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and (his accuser) was neither angry nor accusatory.”

The statement also claimed Bauer and his accuser had not corresponded nor seen each other in more than a month, and that “her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications.”

A league spokesman said Tuesday night that Major League Baseball had just become aware of the allegations against Bauer and was looking into the matter.

Bauer, 30, became the highest-paid player in baseball when the right-hander signed a deal that pays him a single-season record $40 million for the 2021 season.

INDIANS: Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday in Minnesota.

The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery for Friday to address the severe injuries.

A more definitive time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation, but he’s likely to miss the rest of 2021.

Naylor’s foot got trapped underneath him after he charged in and slammed into Clement while the teammates tried to catch a fly ball in short right field. Upon impact, Naylor was sent sprawling and his lower leg was bent back awkwardly.

The Indians were visibly shaken by Naylor’s injury, the most serious and one of many to affect Cleveland this season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.