WASHINGTON — Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He also scored four times in the victory, which sealed a two-game sweep as well as Washington’s fourth straight win and 14th in its last 17 games.

Starlin Castro hit his third homer, singled and drove in four. Josh Bell drove in three and Juan Soto had three hits and two RBIs.

Jordy Mercer added his first homer of the season for the Nationals, who pounded out 18 hits and have homered 24 times since June 19.

Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third against Ryan Sherriff (0-1), then hit his 14th homer in the fourth off Michael Wacha.

Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner, and the Nationals Park crowd immediately stood anticipating a play at third.

Manuel Margot hit cutoff man Mike Brosseau, and the second baseman’s throw to third was also true, but Turner narrowly beat Yandy Díaz’s tag with a headfirst slide.

The triple sparked a three-run inning that expanded Washington’s lead to 11-5. The Nationals took the lead for good earlier with a four-run third and added four more in the eighth.

Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hit for Turner in the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as St. Louis won at home for a three-game sweep.

Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.

Kim retired the last five batters he faced. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits as the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.

Kim’s opposite-field double to left in the second scored Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. The two RBI were Kim’s first in the majors, and it was also the first extra-base hit for the 32-year-old lefty – he was 1 for 15 in the big leagues before that.

Arizona lost its fourth straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks are a major league-worst 22-60, including 10-36 away from home.

CUBS 15, BREWERS 7: Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago in Milwaukee for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Called up from Triple-A to start, the 23-year-old Ashby — and nephew of two-time All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby – was in trouble right away.

ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2: Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat Pittsburgh in Denver.

Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road.

A day after being no-hit by Germán Márquez for eight innings, the Pirates jumped on Gray for their first runs of the series. Adam Frazier led off the game with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly and Bryan Reynolds hit his 14th homer for a quick 2-0 lead.

Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch-hitter in the sixth. He walked four — one intentional — hit a batter and struck out five to continue the strong run of outings by Colorado starters.

