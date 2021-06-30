BIDDEFORD – Mrs. Robin Lee Roberts, 59, of Biddeford, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Mrs. Roberts was born May 17, 1962 in Boston, Mass. to Douglas Francis Cheverie and Janice Duran. She attended Stoughton High School, in Stoughton, Mass., where she was a graduate of the class of 1981. During high school, she was active in drum corps and softball.

She loved to work and meeting people. She worked for Wendy’s for 21 years and most recently Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco.

Robin is preceded in death by her father Douglas F. Cheverie.

Robin is survived by her husband Neal Roberts Jr; son Neal Roberts IV of Biddeford, son and daughter-in-law Bryan Roberts and Rosalee Rainsford of Naples; mother Janice Benjamin of Portland; sister Candy Tardiff (Patrick) of Raymond, brother Douglas Cheverie Jr. (Toni) of Lewiston, sister Terri Hernandez (Peter) of Westbrook; granddaughter Addison Roberts of Dixfield; nieces Annya Martin of South Portland, Lara Lounsbury of Portland, Lauren Meisser of Marquette, Wis., Courtney Tardiff of Standish, Danielle Tardiff of Naples, and nephew Mathew Scott Braley of Lakefield, Mass.

Visiting Hours will 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. following the visiting hours. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

