SOMERVILLE — Police are investigating the death of a man, following the report of an altercation.

A man was discovered deceased Wednesday outside a residence at 1041 Rockland Road (Route 17) in Somerville, following an altercation that was reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department around 10:15 a.m., according to police at the scene.

Another man with wounds, apparently from the reported altercation, was transported by ambulance from Valley Road in Jefferson, according to police at the scene. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Jefferson and Somerville first responders with Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and Maine State Police secured the location where the dead man was found just outside the entrance.

Route 17 was closed down to one lane Wednesday morning.

At about 10:42 a.m., a state police trooper reported he was with a truck, that had a weapon and a dog inside, according to communications heard on an emergency scanner.

Shannon Moss, Maine State Police spokesperson, confirmed late Wednesday morning that the state police’s Major Crimes Unit was heading to an incident in Somerville, but said she did not yet have any additional information.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with assistance of state police, authorities said. The distance between the men’s locations is approximately 2 miles.

This story will be updated.

