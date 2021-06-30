Southern Maine Community College is hosting a boat parade this month in Casco Bay as part of the college’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The parade is scheduled for July 11 in Casco Bay off the college’s South Portland campus. SMCC President Joe Cassidy and Professor Dan Abbott will lead the parade in their boats, and the college has invited current and former students and employees, along with business and community partners “and anybody with a boat” to take part, according to a statement from the college.

Participants are asked to meet on the water off Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and travel to the south along the shore of the SMCC campus toward Willard Beach.

The parade welcomes all types of watercraft, from sailboats to powerboats to canoes, kayaks and even paddle boards. For more information and to register for the event, please email [email protected]

For more information about SMCC’s 75th anniversary, visit www.smccME.edu/75.

