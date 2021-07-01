Two officers join Gorham PD

Police Officers Kaitlyn Thurlow and Aaron Erickson were sworn in on June 21 and both will be assigned to the Patrol Division after

completing the field training program.

Thurlow has eight years of law enforcement experience and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Plattsburgh in New York.

Erickson has four years of experience and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Southern Maine Community College.

Free concert

The Delta Knights will entertain from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, on the municipal center lawn at the gazebo, 75 South St.

Take a picnic, blanket or chair and enjoy the concert. Parking is available on South Street or in the municipal parking lot off Ball Park Road.

Gorham Recreation Department sponsors the summer series that continues through Aug. 10.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 30, 1971, that members of Boy Scout Troop 72 and Scoutmaster David Harriman left for Camp Hinds.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 24 that the U.S. public debt was $28,321,919,276,332.61.

