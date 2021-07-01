I’m a 33-year-old woman, walking home from CVS to get my prescriptions for the dentist. Walking toward home by Monument Square in Portland, I start to see every color of the rainbow. Myself wearing a short, dark-green dress.

What? What is going on? The Pride parade was canceled this year? I keep walking and find myself walking right to their setup table. To my amazement these four young girls dealt with the city to throw a one-hour Pride Party in the square for any youth in the community. I was blown away.

By the number of young adults and young kids making something so beautiful happen for the LGBTQ+ community. People were dancing, adults were gathering, honks from passing-by cars. The girls had labels for people to use for noting their pronouns.

They, however, didn’t think about trash. Me, living across the street, ran home and got them some trash bags and brought them an original artwork of mine, which said “Teach Peace,” and I gave it to the young woman who started the group.

For not getting their names, I am mad at myself. Portland canceled the Pride parade for us. These four young women have my full support and happiness for what they did for the community that day. Thank you, ladies.

Erica Jordan

Portland

