As a 40-plus-year South Portland property owner, I strongly object to the recent city government’s heavy-handed efforts to take over some of the rights of private property owners.

The city’s interest in tree growth is a fine idea and should be limited to public property. However, there should be no usurpation of property owners’ rights to nurture and control their own property.

Tree cutting, trimming and growth are the rights of the private property owners.

John Roediger
South Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
