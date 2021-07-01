OAKLAND, Calif. — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and the Texas Rangers pounded the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Thursday.

Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBI. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006. Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.

Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano drove in runs for Oakland, which has lost eight of 12.

The Rangers jumped on A’s starter Sean Manaea for four runs on nine hits in five innings, finishing with 15 hits in the game. Manaea (6-5) suffered his third straight loss and his first to Texas since 2017, snapping a six-game winning streak against the Rangers.

Texas starter Dane Dunning pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. John King (6-5) followed up with three hitless innings, allowing three runs (two earned).

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2: Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and Seattle beat Toronto Blue in Buffalo, New York.

Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn’t let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double. In his last four starts, Kikuchi has allowed three earned runs over 26 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.01.

Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle, which finished its road trip with a 4-2 record. Paul Sewald got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for his first save.

WHITE SOX 8, TWINS 5: Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Chicago scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of visiting Minnesota.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine. Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Ryan Jeffers drove in a run in the ninth off of White Sox closer Liam Hendricks in a non-save situation.

Chicago has scored 35 runs over four games after scoring 20 in its previous eight.

