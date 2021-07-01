CAPE ELIZABETH — For her work to include recycling and education into the ministry at Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, the Rev. Priscilla Dreyman was awarded with an ecomaine 2021 eco-Excellence Award.

Dreyman was officially recognized June 17 at ecomaine’s annual meeting at Thompson’s Point in Portland, the organization announced in a news release.

About two years ago, Dreyman said she started her environmental work at the church based on an idea.

“In 2018, I had a dream of approaching this church to explore doing an environmental ministry, developing a brand new environmental ministry that would focus on the assets that this church has, many acres of woods, beautiful facility, wonderful parking, and to work to collaborate with other environmental organizations, creating an environmental center for people to come for day retreats and classes and outdoor experiences that will help them deepen their relationship with nature and their commitment to protecting it,” Dreyman said.

According to the church’s website, there are woods behind the church, inviting members and the public to visit.

“We live in a sacred world to be treasured and protected and loved,” Dreyman said.

Dreyman’s organized group first called themselves “The Dream Team,” she said.

“But we grew up and grew out of that and now we’re called the Eco Team, which is about 15 people,” she said. “Our first focus was on recycling and whether that was plastics or paper whether it was food recycling. We went to ecomaine. We saw some of the demonstrations of the work that they’re doing now.”

Kevin Roche, CEO of ecomaine, acknowledged the efforts of the eight award recipients.

“On behalf of ecomaine, I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all these leaders in sustainability,” Roche said. “We are fortunate to have you in Maine, and helping our communities.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: