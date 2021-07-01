CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Organizers have withdrawn their lawsuit against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage, making the decision in a bid to defuse the situation after the careless spectator was placed in custody, race spokesperson Fabrice Tiano said on Thursday.

Gendarmes in Brittany arrested her on Wednesday, four days after the accident brought down dozens of riders and forced German rider Jasha Sutterlin to abandon the race. The spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.

The woman, not publicly identified, was arrested in the Finistere region by gendarmes who tracked her down based on accounts from people questioned this week, France Bleu Finistere radio said, citing a source close to the probe. Investigators spoke to dozens of people since the incident on Saturday, the local station added.

Tour organizers announced after the crash on the stage from Brest to Landerneau that they would start legal proceedings against the fan, who disappeared from the crash scene. She leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, whose fall had a domino effect on the peloton. The Gendarmerie du Landerneau, east of Brest, put out a call for witnesses shortly after the pileup. It refused to comment on the reported arrest.

• MARK CAVENDISH claimed the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint on Thursday in Chateauroux, France, taking his impressive career tally to 32 stage wins at cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish, the best sprinter in the race history, is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34.

It was Cavendish’s second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday. Cavendish was led out in the final stretch by his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and edged Jasper Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.

Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

GOLF

BRITISH OPEN: The winner of the British Open this month will earn more than $2 million for the first time. From a total prize fund of $11.5 million, whoever lifts the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s in Sandwich on July 18 will also earn $2,070,000, up from the $1,935,000 won by Shane Lowry in 2019.

Last year’s Open was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The increased prize money “fully reflects the championship’s stature in world sport,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said on Thursday.

“As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, the Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.”

