SOUTH PORTLAND — The Biden administration has backed the city’s 6-year-old fight to preserve local authority over air quality in a federal court battle with the Portland Pipe Line Corp.

Local officials and residents joined a national environmental group in praising a brief filed this week with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, saying it signals that the city’s fight could be nearing an end and that other pipeline disputes could be handled in a similar fashion.

The brief, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, asserts that federal law doesn’t preempt the city’s Clear Skies Ordinance, which effectively prevents the pipeline from exporting crude oil from Canada and loading it into tankers docked on the city’s waterfront.

Now mostly shut down, the 236-mile underground pipeline has carried more than 5 billion barrels of foreign crude from harbor terminals in South Portland to refineries in Montreal since World War II.

“We’re happy to see the Biden administration is supportive of our interpretation of the law and we’re allowed to regulate what is put into the air in South Portland,” said Mayor Misha Pride. “Federal law doesn’t supersede South Portland’s ordinance when it comes to enactment of the Clear Skies Ordinance.”

Enacted by the City Council in 2014, the ordinance bans crude oil exports on the premise that loading so-called tar sands oil from Canada into tankers here would pollute the city’s air. The pipeline is now owned by Suncor Energy Inc., the Canadian company that started the Great Canadian Oil Sands operation in 1967.

The ordinance survived when challenged in a local referendum, and since then the pipeline and its 23 massive light green storage tanks have been largely dormant. The pipeline company filed its federal lawsuit in February 2015 and has pushed it through several levels of court review, a process that has cost the city more than $2.6 million, including $175,000 covered by private donations.

Local activists also welcomed the Biden administration’s support.

“Yahoo!! This is potentially a huge deal for everyone who has worked so hard and so long on this issue – locally and nationally!” said a Facebook message posted by Roberta Zuckerman, a leader of Protect South Portland.

The National Wildlife Federation said Monday’s court filing signals that the Biden administration may not block other local authorities battling oil pipelines with local laws.

“The Biden administration underscored that federal law does not override a state or locality’s decision about where an oil pipeline should be located,” the federation said in a written statement.

The federation also said the court filing suggests that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s efforts to shut down an Enbridge Inc. pipeline in the Great Lakes region are not subject to federal preemption. Proponents of Line 5 say Whitmer doesn’t have the power to revoke an easement the company needs to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

South Portland’s mayor agreed that a resolution of the lawsuit in favor of South Portland could benefit others who are fighting for local control over pipeline operations.

“We’ve been fighting this fight for more than six years,” Pride said. “This moves us one step closer to a resolution of the lawsuit and the possibility that it could be precedent-setting for other pipeline disputes.”

