Retired Navy Cmdr. Andrew Bradick wrote, in a letter published June 26, that he observes fewer American flags flying in Portland than in his McLean, Virginia, residential area. He asserts that flying the flag “is their only guarantee that they have the freedom to express their opinions.”
Cmdr. Bradick conflates a symbol of freedom with the actions that actually ensure our freedom. Maine and its citizens have many things to be proud about: It consistently has one of the highest voter participation rates in the country (third highest at 76 percent in 2020, 8 percent higher than Virginia’s 73 percent). Maine’s violent crime rate is 55 percent of Virginia’s (0.115 vs 0.208 per 100,000), and Maine’s firearm murder rate is 26 percent of Virginia’s (0.8 vs. 3.1 per 100,000). Maine residents should not be chastised for living as good citizens while not following Cmdr. Bradick’s preferred symbology.
I thank Cmdr. Bradick for his service. But I ask him to focus on the things that are truly meaningful.
Thomas Baiocchi
Gray
