Maine lawmakers have passed a bill to regulate packaging materials by requiring private companies to shoulder the cost of disposing of packaging waste and improving the state’s recycling programs.

If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills, Maine would become one of the first U.S. states to create such a program, known as extended producer responsibility, for packaging materials. A similar bill cleared the Oregon Legislature last week.

Maine’s bill, L.D. 1541, passed the House and Senate with bipartisan votes in mid-June but was held up until the state budget passed. The Legislature took a final vote on the measure early Friday morning.

“We applaud the Maine Legislature for enacting this exciting first-in-the-nation legislation that shifts the costs of wasteful packaging from taxpayers and towns to the large corporations responsible for it,” said Maine Conservation Voters Outreach Manager Abigail Bradford in a statement. “This legislation will help improve recycling and provide an incentive to produce less waste.”

Under the bill, companies that produce packaging materials would pay into a fund managed by a third-party stewardship organization contracted by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Charges would be based on packaging type and the weight of packaging companies produce.

Municipalities would receive payments from the fund to offset the cost of recycling and disposing of packaging materials. Funds also would be used for operating costs, education and infrastructure to improve waste disposal in Maine.

Recycling costs have surged in Maine and the U.S. in recent years, partly because of high standards for waste imports enacted by China three years ago. Maine’s environmental regulators estimate packaging material accounts for 30 percent to 40 percent, by weight, of the solid waste handled in Maine, costing municipalities $17 million a year.

Supporters of the program believe it will shift responsibility for heaps of packaging materials onto producers and may push them to create less wasteful products. Dozens of countries and at least five Canadian provinces have similar programs.

But opponents have claimed such a program could raise prices on everyday consumer items and argued the program proposed in Maine would be too heavily controlled by the state. Trade associations and their allies proposed an alternate law that would have given private industry more responsibility to set up a stewardship organization.

“The consumer packaged goods industry is supportive of extended producer responsibility legislation that dedicates funding to improving the recycling system, includes measurable targets to evaluate success and is informed by stakeholder input,” said the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing more than 1,700 product brands, in a press release June 18, after the bill initially passed the Legislature.

Despite input from private companies, “calling the final bill an extended producer responsibility program is a misnomer, as far too much control rests with state bureaucracy,” the association said. “Rather than continuing to advance a rushed process, we urge Gov. Mills to expand her consideration of stakeholder input and give this issue the time it deserves, so Maine (extended producer responsibility) may serve as a model for other states in the future, not a cautionary tale.”

This story will be updated.

