Gloria “Glo” Elizabeth Jones Wilson 1931 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Gloria “Glo” Elizabeth Jones Wilson went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home of 90 years, with her family. She was born on June 1, 1931, to Elizabeth R. Settle and J. Phair Jones of Pejepscot. Gloria graduated from Lisbon High School in 1949. Gloria married her husband, Wilbur F. Wilson Jr. on July 6, 1963 at the home of Rev. Robert Brackley. They spent their honeymoon at Nason’s Beach in Sebago. Their daughter Karen was born the next June. Gloria and Wilbur were married for 56 years until his passing on Sept. 16, 2019. Gloria was a member of the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church for over 70 years. During those years she was a Sunday School teacher, made beautiful centerpieces for banquets and helped with suppers. Gloria began her career as a sales clerk at Peck’s Department Store. Next she worked as a bookkeeper and teller at the First National Bank for 15 years. It was while working at the bank she was introduced to Wilbur “Junior” by her future father-in-law. After marrying she became a homemaker and started her own business called Glo-Craft making dollhouse miniatures. She did this for 25 years until she retired. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved antiques, car rides, cats, chatting on the phone, crafts, eating out, flea markets, gardening, reading, shopping and TV. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Karen; son-in-law, Kevin; grandson, Kevy and his partner Isaac; her cats, Charlie and Calleigh; cousins; nieces, nephews; and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; parents; grandparents; aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and friends. A memorial will be held on Sept. 5, 2021 at the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church in Lisbon Falls at 2 p.m. Condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at: http://www.forevermissed.com/gloria-elizabeth-wilson/#about. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Midcoast Humane or the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church

