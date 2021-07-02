GRAY – Lee Adam Darling passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. He was born May 9, 1963. Lee graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School.Lee was a proud and talented Union Electrician. He held a Master Electrical license in Maine, as well as licenses in New Mexico, Washington state and California.For the past 11 years, he was working in California. He worked in the following locals: #180, #595 and most currently, Local #6. Lee was blessed to work on some major projects – Valero Refinery, Cal Berkeley Stadium, Bay Area Bridge, Trans Bay Terminal and The Chase Center Warriors Stadium. As an IBEW traveler, Lee brought the Maine hard working ethics to every job he worked. He never missed a day of work nor was he ever late. While working in California he had to opportunity to work with many IBEW members from across the country, including “Boston Bill”, a name he couldn’t ever forget. Lee had cultivated a few friendships, the first being Jack Stein local #180 and another #180 hand, Randy Shahan. Lee had worked out of San Francisco local #6 for the past six years, where his reputation preceded him. He earned the respect of local #6 hands, as he cared about the projects he was working on. Lee completed his circle of friends with Ian Jennings, Ken Phillips, Jorge, and lastly his brother from another mother, Huego Zepeda. Lee met the love of his life, his wife of 20 years, Vickie, while both were working at DiMillo’s floating restaurant.Lee was predeceased by his father Wilbur Darling. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Darling of Gray; son Jason and his wife Holly and two grandchildren Alexis and Jase; two brothers Glenn Darling and wife Linda of Virginia Beach and Keith Darling of Newport News, Va.; his mother, Carolyn Morong and husband Robert of New Port Ritchey, Fla.; his Uncle Bobby Moore of Portland; as well many extended family members. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers please make a donation inLee’s name to:Portland Electrical JATC238 Goddard Rd. Lewiston, ME 04240 or to:the Maine Cancer Society﻿

