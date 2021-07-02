The city of Portland sent revaluation notices to all property owners on Friday and began making the information available online.

An estimated 22,000 notices went out as part of the first revaluation in the city in 15 years. Property owners who disagree with an assessment or who want to provide additional information can request an informal appeal by July 21. Revaluations as well as information the appeals process is available online at revalueportland.me.

The city’s assessor said last month that he expected one-third of property owners will have to pay more in taxes, one-third will pay less and the remaining third will see their taxes stay roughly the same.

But homes in some areas of the city – particularly those on the peninsula – are likely to see significant increases in valuations. Assessor Christopher Huff said Portland’s full market value after the revaluation is expected to be $14.2 billion, which is a 77 percent increase over the current valuation of $8 billion.

The city will not earn any additional revenue through the revaluation, which simply redistributes the property tax burden among property owners. The amount of money needed from property taxes is established by the City Council through the budgeting process. As property values increase citywide, the property tax, or mill, rate will drop, so the city raises only what has been budgeted, which is $191.6 million in property tax revenue in the current budget.

The city’s mill rate is estimated to drop 44 percent, from $23.31 per $1,000 of valuation to $13.49 because of the higher full market value of the city.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: