River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta will showcase Ricardo Mark Yturregui’s paintings in a solo show in the River Room through July 14. Known primarily for his large pieces of contemporary art, Yturregui’s work is primarily abstract or abstract expressionism.

Yturregui was raised in rural Maine and attended the University of Southern Maine, majoring in communications. He began painting in his early 20s and found some success selling his art on the streets of Portland. Yturregui draws inspiration from life experience, his work as a house painter, and his travels throughout Europe, Brazil, and the U.S. He currently resides in Belfast. Commenting on his artistic process, he says, “While I am at work, I often strive to capture a perfect moment in time and translate an image of that moment artistically to a canvas or wood panel.”

Yturregui paints with acrylic and oil paints, house paint, yacht paint, epoxy resin, Bondo, sandpaper, and painter’s caulk to arrive at his desired finish. For paint application he uses a variety of tools. Brushes, sheetrock taping knives, rags, and random household items are scattered throughout his studio, and even fingers are not off limits. His paintings consist of many layers of paint applied in a controlled chaos, and then scratched off as if digging through the painting, searching. He uses predominantly cool winter colors that represent a universal sadness and anxiety but from time to time also includes vibrant color notes as a reminder that hope and resilience will prevail.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (207) 563-6868.

