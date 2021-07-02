Retirement: It seems that just yesterday I didn’t even recognize that word, but alas, the day has come. As I prepare to leave a career that I have had for over 44 years, I have been overwhelmed by the kind words and well wishes of so many people. I have heard the term bittersweet tossed around from time to time but had not really thought about what that meant. I now realize what it means is to look forward to a life without a schedule, a constant connection to a cellphone, or a razor, while at the same time, realizing how much I will miss the connections with people. Bittersweet.

I will dearly miss the men and women that I am so proud of that currently work as officers, dispatchers, and support staff, as well as so many that have filled those various positions over the years. I can’t thank them enough for their support, friendship, and efforts to provide the best possible service to our residents.

I will miss the day to day interactions with my friend Fire Chief Michael Thurlow and his crew from the Fire Department. The new shared facility has brought us closer together and increased the collaborative efforts on behalf of a town that we both dearly love.

I also can’t say enough about all of the other town and school department employees, past and present that we have formed close working relationships with. It has been said many times before but I can honestly tell you that I have never seen a group of departments with such “can do” attitudes and with such a willingness to do whatever it takes to help each other.

I have had the distinct pleasure of working for two great police chiefs in John T. Flaherty and Hollis G. Dixon. These two men could not have been more different, but each had very special qualities that gave great value to both the police department and the community. I have the utmost respect for both of these great men and thank them deeply for all they did for me.

I have also been fortunate to work with three very supportive and effective town managers. Carl Betterley, Ron Owens, and Tom Hall are all men of great character and wisdom, who have not simply been good managers, but who were also great mentors and became good friends as well.

To my wife Susan, my sons, Chris and Jon, the rest of my family and extended family both here on Earth and those in heaven, I cannot overstate my appreciation for your patience, support, and love as I have travelled this journey. I love you all and look forward to spending more quality time with each of you.

In addition to my life at home and work, I am also lucky enough to have the greatest group of friends that any person could ask for. There is no way that I could list all of them but I feel truly blessed to have such a variety of friends and connections from all walks of life.

While I am fortunate to be retiring to the lake where my parents owned property since before I was born, my heart will always live in Scarborough, where they also built the house that I grew up in. There is so much to love about Scarborough. It is where I was born, where I went to school, where I lived most of my adult life with my own family, where I spent time with friends and members of the community, where I enjoyed the neighborhoods, the farmland, the beaches, the ocean, and the racetrack. It is also where I spent 44 years trying to do the best that I could to protect and serve the community and the people that I care so deeply for. When I took this job, I said I wanted to help people. My goal was to make a difference. I hope that I have accomplished that.

In everyone’s life there are times of sadness and difficulties and particularly in the crazy world that we live in today, I know that there will be some discouraging times. I will leave you with the advice of my beloved mom. “Smile, it doesn’t cost a cent”

As I prepare to leave, I will not say goodbye as I will be coming back often and hope to get the chance to visit with many of you when I do. I wish you all a safe and happy summer and beyond.

God bless you all and thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege of serving this great town as a police officer and your police chief.

