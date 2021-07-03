As an intervenor in three permitting proceedings, I am familiar with the expert testimonies for the Central Maine Power corridor. I write today to conscientious, Maine citizens concerned about our economy and climate future.

Scientific evidence is required for a scientific claim. CMP has fought every study to validate climate benefits or prove that the CMP corridor will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

At the Public Utilities Commission, CMP argued that greenhouse-gas emissions should be studied later at the Department of Environmental Protection.

To the DEP, CMP’s attorney argued against greenhouse-gas analysis: “In fact, nowhere has CMP stated that the Project’s purpose and need includes GHG emissions reductions.”

CMP’s 30 lobbyists pressured our lawmakers to oppose L.D. 640 – an independent study to verify the corridor’s impacts on greenhouse-gas emissions.

If these foreign corporations, standing to make billions off Maine’s destruction, really cared about climate benefits, they wouldn’t be petrified of the science.

Massachusetts’ attorney general submitted expert testimony to the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities stating:

• New England Clean Energy Connect does not meet clean-energy standards, as it would not be “new” clean power.

• NECEC lines would not be required to carry new, clean energy.

• Hydro-Quebec could implement “resource shuffling” or greenwashing, resulting in no greenhouse-gas reduction.

• Hydro-Quebec has refused to testify that it actually has the additional capacity to provide this hydropower.

Mainers deserve scientific facts, not unproven, false propaganda. The record proves that the CMP corridor is not green and not clean. Vote “yes” on Nov. 2 to reject this green-energy scam!

Elizabeth Caruso

first selectman

Caratunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: