The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 31 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, making for a low seven-day average headed into the holiday weekend.

On Sunday, July 4, Gov. Janet Mills will announce the winner of the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” from a pool of 350,256 vaccinated residents angling for a $891,207 prize. Registration had closed as of Friday for the prize, which is $1 for each Mainer who has received a shot.

Maine’s cumulative COVID-19 cases rose to 69,099 on Saturday. Of those, 50,541 have been confirmed by testing and 18,558 are considered probable cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average of new daily cases was 19.4, while the 14-day average was 21.8 cases.

Eight hundred sixty people have died with COVID-19 in Maine since the pandemic began.

Maine wound down its COVID-19 response over the past week, ending Mills’s state of emergency on June 30 and the powers to restrict civic activity that came with it. The state of emergency was declared March 15, 2020, and gave Mills authority to impose mask mandates and other restrictions on public life.

All of Maine’s COVID-19 restrictions have since been lifted, but federal requirements — mostly on airplanes and in airports — remain in effect.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 789,096 people the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among people 12 and older, the population currently eligible for vaccination, 66.63 percent are now fully vaccinated.

County by county as of Saturday, there had been 8,418 coronavirus cases in Androscoggin, 1,903 in Aroostook, 17,269 in Cumberland, 1,396 in Franklin, 1,377 in Hancock, 6,611 in Kennebec, 1,148 in Knox, 1,081 in Lincoln, 3,648 in Oxford, 6,354 in Penobscot, 591 in Piscataquis, 1,475 in Sagadahoc, 2,288 in Somerset, 1,052 in Waldo, 945 in Washington and 13,540 in York.

By age, 18.9 percent of patients were under 20, while 18.3 percent were in their 20s, 15.2 percent were in their 30s, 13.4 percent were in their 40s, 14.5 percent were in their 50s, 10.2 percent were in their 60s, 5.3 percent were in their 70s, and 4.2 percent were 80 or older.

Around the world on Saturday morning, there were 183.1 million known cases of COVID-19 and 3.96 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had 33.7 million cases and 605,533 deaths.

